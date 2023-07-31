M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $187,333.62 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,325. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.46.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 14.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

