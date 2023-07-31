Morgan Stanley Raises Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target to $87.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.70.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ADM traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.26. 162,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.