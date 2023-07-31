Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,977. The company has a market capitalization of $152.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 12.19%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.65.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,423,524 shares of company stock valued at $44,951,491 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

