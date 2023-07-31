Morgan Stanley Lowers Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target to $110.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s previous close.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,921. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raymond James

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 81,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 43,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

