Morgan Stanley Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $630.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.48.
ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $576.71. 563,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.50. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of ServiceNow
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ServiceNow
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Glucose Monitor Maker DexCom In Buy Zone After Gapping Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.