Morgan Stanley Increases ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $630.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $586.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $589.48.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $576.71. 563,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,849. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.50. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total value of $496,744.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,104 shares of company stock worth $11,720,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.