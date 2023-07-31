Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Insider Arthur Copple Purchases 50,000 Shares

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU – Get Free Report) insider Arthur Copple acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £62,500 ($80,138.48).

Shares of MTU stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 101 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 335,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,268. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 90.34 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 128 ($1.64). The firm has a market capitalization of £169.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a current ratio of 41.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -806.45%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

