Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.69. 7,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,327. The company has a market cap of $188.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.80 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monroe Capital will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 351,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monroe Capital by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

Read More

