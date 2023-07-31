Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND) Short Interest Update

Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,600 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the June 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondee

In other Mondee news, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula sold 1,659,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,594,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,177,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,777,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orestes Fintiklis sold 377,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $3,771,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,409,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,095,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,105,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,475,431. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondee alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mondee

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mondee during the third quarter worth about $50,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Mondee during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Mondee during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondee during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Mondee Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mondee stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 42,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,076. Mondee has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $699.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondee will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOND shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mondee in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

About Mondee

(Get Free Report)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.