Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.62-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of MHK opened at $107.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.30. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $136.76.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

