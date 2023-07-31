Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of MTSFY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

