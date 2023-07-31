Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Up 15.8% in July

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of MTSFY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,587. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $68.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
