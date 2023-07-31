Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in July

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Trading Up 0.9 %

MITSY traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $781.76. 3,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.51. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $415.46 and a one year high of $818.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $732.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.93.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $28.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $24.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 84.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.