Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,999 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 0.9% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $386,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 195,918 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,617,879,000 after buying an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after buying an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $897.15. 407,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $843.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.44.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.