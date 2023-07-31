Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 24,199 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,380 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 24,199 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $198,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,268 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $23.38 on Monday, reaching $552.25. 1,950,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,348,283. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $552.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $251.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.22.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

