Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $104,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,804,457. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $269.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.