Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Western Midstream Partners worth $117,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WES. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $683,122,000 after buying an additional 1,760,145 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 569,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after buying an additional 334,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of WES traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 218,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,113. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WES has been the subject of several research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Articles

