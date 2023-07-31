Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $147,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,405 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $393,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.17. 907,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,035. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

