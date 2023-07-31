Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,124 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Rockwell Automation worth $148,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $337.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.66. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.27 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.