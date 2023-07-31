Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 569,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 237,512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $113,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,728,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,226,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $328,080,000 after purchasing an additional 726,433 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $249.75. 1,011,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,304. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a PE ratio of 394.36, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,008 shares of company stock valued at $42,498,045 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $232.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.20.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

