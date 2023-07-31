Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,696 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.30% of Intuitive Surgical worth $265,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,795 shares of company stock worth $5,775,485. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.65. 427,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,652. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $358.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.98. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

