Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Short Interest Update

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLYS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,697. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $21.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.33.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.20. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension.

