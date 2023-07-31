MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered MIND C.T.I. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MNDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.96. 5,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,615. MIND C.T.I. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.75.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 million for the quarter.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

