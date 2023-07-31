Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.44 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. Mina has a total market cap of $416.86 million and $5.19 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001511 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,058,351,933 coins and its circulating supply is 942,742,108 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,058,009,212.8400393 with 942,224,124.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45129428 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,695,182.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

