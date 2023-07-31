MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 117,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.47. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

MidWestOne Financial Group ( NASDAQ:MOFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,260 shares in the company, valued at $348,035.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,501 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $65,538.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $95,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,035.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 16,863 shares of company stock worth $318,862 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 469,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after acquiring an additional 118,547 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 134,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 67,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,041,000 after buying an additional 56,530 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 47,216 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 326.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 41,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, which includes noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

