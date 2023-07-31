Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.23. 1,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,654. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market cap of $385.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.54. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Abel acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at $473,079.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

