Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 price objective on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $368.98.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MSFT traded down $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $334.85. 8,778,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,408,744. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.15 and its 200-day moving average is $295.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.77. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,331 shares of company stock worth $6,684,578 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microsoft

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.