Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.81

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.81 and last traded at $93.81, with a volume of 8221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.39.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.19.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 227,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 55,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.