MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL) Short Interest Update

MGO Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 455,400 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MGO Global Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MGOL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 98,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,288. MGO Global has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

MGO Global (NASDAQ:MGOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MGO Global stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in MGO Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MGOL Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of MGO Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

MGO Global, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand portfolio company. The company is involved in the fashion design, brand development and management, sourcing and manufacturing, licensing, IP protection, corporate finance, consumer engagement and experience, ecommerce, and retail sales and marketing activities related to the Messi brand.

