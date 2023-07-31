MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,899,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after purchasing an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,609,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MGM opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

