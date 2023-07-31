MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,100 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the June 30th total of 575,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 115,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGEE stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $80.11. The stock had a trading volume of 37,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.51 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $86.27.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $217.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.90 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGE Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,003,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,663,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,511,000 after acquiring an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,314,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,161,000 after buying an additional 191,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MGE Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,120,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,428 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 994,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

