Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MXC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.