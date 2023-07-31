Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of MXC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,490. Mexco Energy has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 48.80%.
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
