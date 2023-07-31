Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Stock Price Down 3.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mettler-Toledo International traded as low as $1,262.84 and last traded at $1,263.15. Approximately 39,131 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 110,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,308.51.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,470.14.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 3.5 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 928,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,230,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,210,020,000 after purchasing an additional 49,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after purchasing an additional 69,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 500,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,880,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,318.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,433.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.