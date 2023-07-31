MetisDAO (METIS) Price Hits $15.83 on Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 31st. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.83 or 0.00053973 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $70.69 million and $1.87 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00020598 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,333.77 or 1.00033679 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About MetisDAO

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 15.78438591 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $1,541,666.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

