MetisDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.40 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $16.32 or 0.00055432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $72.91 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017338 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,437.61 or 0.99962469 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 16.06134804 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $945,082.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

