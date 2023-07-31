MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRKFree Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

MetaWorks Platforms Stock Performance

MetaWorks Platforms stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. MetaWorks Platforms has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.18.

MetaWorks Platforms Company Profile

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services.

