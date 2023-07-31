Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded to “Hold” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HSBC currently has $285.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on META. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day moving average is $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a market cap of $833.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 43.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 285.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,472,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

