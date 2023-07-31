Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $385.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $360.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $315.65.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.72. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

