Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $315.65.

META stock opened at $325.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $832.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,786,308.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,830.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

