Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Raised by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on META shares. Argus upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Shares of META stock traded down $6.88 on Monday, hitting $318.60. The stock had a trading volume of 24,205,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,126,109. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The firm has a market cap of $816.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.72.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

