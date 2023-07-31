Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on META. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Shares of META traded down $6.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.60. 24,227,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,126,260. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.56 and its 200 day moving average is $225.72. The stock has a market cap of $816.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

