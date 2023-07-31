Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Holdings Increased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,052.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $323.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,511,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,012,170. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.72. The company has a market cap of $829.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $326.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.