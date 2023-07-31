Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $128.05

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $128.05, but opened at $133.45. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 2,786 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $159.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.99 million, a PE ratio of 821.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.05). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 191,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,074,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

