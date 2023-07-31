Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.12-$19.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $150.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.26 and a 200-day moving average of $120.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $65.40 and a 1-year high of $152.55.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 791,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,680,000 after acquiring an additional 28,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.