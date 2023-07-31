MeridianLink (MLNK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect MeridianLink to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $77.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MeridianLink Trading Up 1.1 %

MLNK stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MLNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MeridianLink from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MeridianLink currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other MeridianLink news, insider Chris Maloof sold 4,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $89,192.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,816,498.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 610.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

