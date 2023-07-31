Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,323,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,816,380. The stock has a market cap of $270.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.53.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.