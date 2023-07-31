Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.0 %

MRK opened at $106.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average is $110.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Momentum Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

