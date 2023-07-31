Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Meiji Stock Performance

Meiji stock remained flat at $11.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Meiji has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Meiji Company Profile

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter and margarine, cream, ice cream, ready meals, chocolates, gummy products, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, infant formula, liquid diet, beauty supplements, OTC medicines, feed stuffs, corn sweeteners, and sugar, as well as transportation and distribution services.

