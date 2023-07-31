Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Short Interest Update

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Meiji Stock Performance
Meiji stock remained flat at $11.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 83 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. Meiji has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
Meiji Company Profile
