Mdex Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Mdex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mdex has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $61.76 million and $1.41 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,246,937 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mdex’s official website is mdex.co. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex (MDX) is a DEX platform operating on the HECO and BSC blockchains. It combines a custom-built exchange, AMM, mixed mining, and fund pools to enable secure crypto exchange and ROIs. It aims to create a high-performance Defi ecology, serving as a fund pool with various functions. MDX is the native token used for fees, governance, and liquidity pool staking. This page refers to the BSC version.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

