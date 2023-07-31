McDonald’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 31,424 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the average volume of 21,778 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $292.32. 1,382,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,574,281. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.07. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.