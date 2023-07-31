McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) versus Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Head to Head Review

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) and Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McDonald’s and Sweetgreen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McDonald’s $23.18 billion 9.26 $6.18 billion $10.87 27.05 Sweetgreen $470.11 million 3.34 -$190.44 million ($1.41) -10.00

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDonald’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McDonald’s 33.06% -133.21% 16.19% Sweetgreen -30.29% -25.84% -17.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares McDonald’s and Sweetgreen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

67.1% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.5% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Sweetgreen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for McDonald’s and Sweetgreen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McDonald’s 0 7 22 0 2.76 Sweetgreen 0 6 2 0 2.25

McDonald’s presently has a consensus target price of $320.55, suggesting a potential upside of 9.02%. Sweetgreen has a consensus target price of $12.13, suggesting a potential downside of 14.01%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than Sweetgreen.

Risk and Volatility

McDonald’s has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

McDonald’s beats Sweetgreen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

