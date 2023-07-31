McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $325.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MCD traded down $1.62 on Thursday, reaching $292.41. The company had a trading volume of 303,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,654. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.36 and its 200-day moving average is $282.07. The stock has a market cap of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.21% and a net margin of 33.06%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,170. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McDonald’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

